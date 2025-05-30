BUDAPEST, May 30. /TASS/. The issue of Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) will not be resolved without considering the opinion of Hungarian citizens, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the international Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest.

"We will not allow Ukraine's admission to the EU without respecting the opinion of Hungarians," he said, recalling that the country is now holding a national referendum on the issue. Voting online and by mailing questionnaires will last until mid-June. Budapest intends to take its results into account in consultations with Brussels.

Szijjarto confirmed that the Hungarian government is against Ukraine's rushed acceptance into the European community. Hungary's authorities have no intention of spending their money on Ukraine and "letting the Ukrainian mafia in [the country]," he pointed out.

The foreign minister stressed that Hungary will not yield to pressure from EU leaders, who aim to accept Ukraine into the community as quickly as possible whilst dragging all European countries into an armed conflict. "They want to establish a compliant Hungarian government that will supply weapons to Ukraine, allow illegal migrants to enter and authorize transgender propaganda in schools," Szijjarto said.

For three years already, Hungary has been forced to "defend itself against the liberal mainstream as the country refuses to send arms to the Ukrainian army, keeps open channels of communication with Russia and supports negotiations on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict," Szijjarto noted. He made it clear that the Hungarian government did not intend to make any changes in its foreign policy and would remain committed to its conservative values.

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference has already become a traditional event for Budapest. This year, the international forum was attended not only by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, but also by his colleagues from Georgia, Northern Macedonia and Slovakia, as well as by leaders of European right-wing parties, members of the European Parliament, politicians from Great Britain, the United States, Israel and Latin America. US President Donald Trump addressed the conference participants via video call.