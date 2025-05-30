Russia-Ukraine Istanbul negotiations can yield concrete results — Turkish foreign minister

ANKARA, May 30. //. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he expects tangible results from the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

"We are approaching a critical turning point in the war. We have two paths ahead of us: either we close our eyes to the continuation of this war, or we achieve lasting peace during this year. As a result of our mediation efforts, we can make some progress," he said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga in Kiev. The broadcast was aired by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"The negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16 have added new opportunities to the search for a diplomatic solution. Expectations of a ceasefire and peace have increased. We view the negotiations in Istanbul as a new beginning. The swift implementation of the agreements on the prisoner exchange proved that negotiations can yield concrete results."

Fidan noted that he is acting as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"First, I listened to the position of the Russian side in Moscow [during the visit on May 26-27]. I shared my own views and ideas there. As you know, Russia has stated that it is ready to resume negotiations on June 2," he said.

"We are currently conducting a broad exchange of views with our Ukrainian friends. We had a substantive and long meeting with Mr. Sibiga. President Vladimir Zelensky will also receive me. I will have the opportunity to deliver our president's messages to him."