UK activates warship, helicopter to track Russian vessel - Royal Navy

LONDON, May 30. /TASS/. Britain’s Royal Navy said it had activated HMS Dragon and the Merlin helicopter to shadow a Russian intelligence gathering vessel of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy off the Outer Hebrides in the Atlantic Ocean.

"HMS Dragon monitored Russian intelligence gathering ship Yuri Ivanov as it loitered in waters off the Outer Hebrides following the completion of major NATO exercise Formidable Shield that took place nearby. The Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer continued to watch and launched her Merlin helicopter to collect information from above," the Royal Navy said in a press release.

Also, HMS Ledbury, HMS Hurworth and 814 Naval Air Squadron were activated to track the Russian Baltic Fleet’s RFN Stoikiy, the Royal Navy said. The operation that began on May 18 ended on May 22, the Navy specified.

Warships and helicopters were activated for the second time in May to "report on Russian activity in UK waters," the Royal Navy emphasized.