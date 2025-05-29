Issues related to CPC discussed in recent phone conversation with Putin — Tokayev

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Matters related to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) were discussed in a recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Al Jazeera television.

"Just recently I had a telephone conversation with President Putin, and we have been talking, frankly speaking, about CPC, how it's going to be used in the future. And I believe that CPC will be continuously serving as a good instrument of shipping or transporting our oil through Russia to the European market as well as beyond," Tokayev said, cited by Kazinform news agency.