CAIRO, May 29. /TASS/. Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have agreed on a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the channel’s sources, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff has already been notified that the sides has agreed to his proposed ceasefire agreement.

The official announcement is expected to be made by US President Donald Trump in the next few hours, Al Arabiya sources said.