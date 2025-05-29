Houthi leader says group launched 14 missiles, drones toward Israel over past week

DOHA, May 29. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthis launched a total of 14 missiles and drones over the past week at a variety of targets in Israel, said Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the group’s leader.

"This week, we conducted military operations using 14 hypersonic and ballistic missiles and drones," he said on Al Masirah television.

The targets of the strikes were located in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ashkelon and Eilat, according to the group’s leader.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah group, said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The attacks ended following the establishment of a Gaza ceasefire in January, but resumed after the truce was disrupted in March. The strikes target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and, more recently, also sites inside Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport.