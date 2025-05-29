Turkish foreign minister relays Ankara’s view of fair Ukraine ceasefire terms to Russia

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. During his visit to Moscow on May 26-27, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed to the Russian side Ankara’s views about "realistic" parameters for a ceasefire in Ukraine, the top diplomat told reporters en route from Poland to Turkey.

"We have informed [the Russian side] about our views on realistic parameters that would allow us to achieve a ceasefire," he said during a TRT television broadcast.

"An exchange of thousands of prisoners has just taken place. Right now, the sides need to exchange their positions on talks. During our visit to Russia, we once again conveyed to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, [Presidential Aide Vladimir] Medinsky, the lead negotiator, to Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, to [Sergey] Naryshkin, who heads the Foreign Intelligence Service, our determination to continue [reconciliation] efforts," the minister said.