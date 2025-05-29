MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Unable to do anything about the situation in Kosovo, where ethnic Serbs are being persecuted, Belgrade needs Russia to step in and save the day, Serbian journalist Milos Kostadinovic told TASS during a press tour to Donbass.

"Our people in Kosovo are being oppressed, and unfortunately, we are helpless to do anything. That is why we are pinning our hopes on Russia," he said. The journalist stated that Serbia has always looked up to Russia, adding that while it would be unwise for Serbia to stand up to NATO on the Kosovo issue, Russia is in a position to do so.

Kostadinovic believes that after the balance of power is restored through the construction of a multipolar geopolitical system, the world will be able to live in peace. According to him, Western policy is built on a "divide and conquer" strategy. This is how NATO acted in his country, and the same thing is now happening in Ukraine. "I hoped that Ukraine would have learned from Serbia’s example. <...> Ukraine will finally realize that the global players have created a situation in which one people was pitted against itself - Russians and Ukrainians, brother against brother - all for the sake of ruthless politics and power."

The journalist admitted that before his trip to Donbass, he knew the conflict in Ukraine had started even before the special military operation, but he did not know it dated back to 2014. According to him, here he saw a reality drastically different from the agenda presented by Western media, including everyday life and the region's troubled history. "Now it's my business to present first-hand photos, videos, interviews - everything I've been working on these 10 days. If I hadn't filmed all this, people wouldn't have believed me," the journalist remarked.

The organizers told TASS that the press tour to Donbass took place as part of the Foreign Journalists for Russia project. It involved 11 media representatives from Lebanon, Iraq, the United States, Canada, France, Brazil and Serbia. The journalists visited the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic.

This is already the eighth press tour. A total of 76 foreign bloggers and journalists have taken part in this endeavour. The project is realized with support from State Duma Deputy Chairman Alexander Babakov, advisor to State Duma Deputy Speaker Alexander Vorobyov, and writer and Russian National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Zakhar Prilepin.