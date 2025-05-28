Hamas demands 90 peaceful days in Gaza, while Israel insists on 60 — media

CAIRO, May 28. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement has requested a 90-day ceasefire in the enclave as part of negotiations on the Gaza Strip, while Israel insists on 60 days, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the TV channel’s sources, Israeli authorities have demanded the release of ten living hostages, while Hamas’ plans at this point are to free the captives in two phases. The movement has also asked the US administration for guarantees of continued negotiations during the truce as a prerequisite for the release of the hostages. Hamas wants US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to sign the agreement and insists he be the one to officially announce the deal on Gaza. Meanwhile, Al Arabiya’s sources say that the current divergence in terms between the militants and Israel "do not hinder the continuation of consultations and the conclusion of an agreement" on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Earlier on Wednesday, the movement announced it had reached an agreement with Witkoff. Under the deal, the radicals are ready to release ten Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of several dead ones. No details on how many dead hostages the movement is prepared to hand over are available. The radicals are currently "awaiting a final response" to their proposal.

On May 25, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said the indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip had hit an impasse. He specified in Doha that it turned out Israel intends to make a deal only for the release of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave, while Hamas insists on the full termination of hostilities.