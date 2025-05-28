Israel eliminates Hamas leader in Gaza — prime minister

TEL AVIV, May 28. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen eliminated Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of the radical Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We have reached a turning point on the road to eliminating Hamas's governing capacity. We have eliminated Mohammed Sinwar," Netanyahu said, speaking in the Knesset (parliament).

On May 13, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it had struck an underground headquarters beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to the Israeli state broadcaster Kan, the target was Mohammed Sinwar, who headed Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the movement’s militant wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades group.