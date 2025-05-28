Merz reiterates there are no limits on range of weapons supplied to Ukraine

BERLIN, May 28. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated that there are no restrictions any longer on the range of strikes inside Russian territory with the weapons that are supplied to Ukraine.

"There will be no restrictions on the range. This will enable Ukraine to defend itself effectively, including by striking military targets outside its territory," he said at a news conference following talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin.

On May 26, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country was lifting all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. According to the politician, the UK and France made the same decision. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision is potentially dangerous and runs counter to the attempts to reach a settlement. On the evening of May 26, German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil (Social Democratic Party) denied that Berlin had changed its policy about restrictions on the range of strikes inside Russian territory that Ukraine makes using German weapons.