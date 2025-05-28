CSTO defense chiefs adopt military cooperation plan for 2026-2030

BISHKEK, May 28. /TASS/. Defense ministers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member countries agreed on a defense cooperation plan for 2026-2030 at a meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry told TASS.

"On May 28, 2025, Bishkek hosted a meeting of CSTO defense ministers. At the meeting, a defense cooperation plan for 2026-2030 was considered and adopted," the ministry said.

The defense chiefs also discussed the activity of the organization’s collective forces toward "countering challenges and threats to military security across the CSTO’s collective security areas."

The CSTO defense ministers’ meeting in Bishkek was attended by defense chiefs from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, as well as the CSTO secretary general and officials from the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Staff.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is expected to receive participants in the meeting later on Wednesday.