Hearings in Brussels show that EU wants to strip Hungary of voting right over Ukraine

BUDAPEST, May 28. /TASS/. The European Union’s hearings about stripping Hungary of the right to vote confirmed the political nature of the process, because a number of countries openly admitted that Budapest’s stance on Ukraine is the problem, Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka said after a meeting with his European colleagues in Brussels.

"During today’s [Tuesday’s] hearings, launched in accordance with Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, everything became clear," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Several countries stated that the real problem is Hungary’s stance regarding support to Ukraine and its EU membership," the minister continued.

"The reason behind this political pressure and hysteria is Hungary’s strong and unwavering stance on Ukraine, based on its own national interests," he said, adding that the stance will remain unchanged.

Boka wrote that Hungary understands that the procedure will continue.

The process was initiated by the European Parliament back in 2018. Initially, Hungary was rebuked over issues related to democracy, rule of law and corruption. Some of the initial problems have already been addressed and fixed. Recently, the process was reactivated amid Hungary’s refusal to send military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, European officials realize that stripping Hungary of the right to vote will be extremely hard, next to impossible. The decision needs to be approved by the remaining 26 EU members, and not all of them - first of all, Hungary’s closest ally Slovakia - are ready to do so.