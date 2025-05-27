Berlin’s rhetoric aimed at showing Trump that Russian doesn’t want peace — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Germany’s rhetoric is obviously geared to make US President Donald Trump think that it is Russia who hinders peace efforts in Ukraine, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"It is difficult to understand what they are supporting now, if they have such capacities or how it is possible in the current environment. I think that this is about a war of words, a war of rhetoric to talk the US leader into thinking that it is Russia who is hampering his and his team’s peace efforts. This is what they are trying to do," he said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel, commenting on media reports that Germany is looking at supporting production of long-range missiles in Ukraine.

However, in his words, it is too early to speak about Germany’s support for the Ukrainian industry, especially amid the current strains within the German government.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 26 that Berlin was lifting restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. Merz pointed out that the United Kingdom and France had made similar decisions. Commenting on the decision, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said it will not bring peace closer, calling it a dangerous move.

Meanwhile, Merz’s statements sparked confusion even within his own coalition. Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) clarified to the media that no new agreements had been reached regarding the restrictions on Ukrainian strikes with German weapons on Russian territory. Additionally, Bundestag member Ralf Stegner, also from the SPD, criticized Merz, describing his remarks as "not useful.".