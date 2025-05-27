UN elects Jordanian permanent representative as judge at International Court of Justice

United Nations, May 27. /TASS/. Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud, has been elected to fill a vacant seat at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) following the resignation earlier this year of Nawaf Salam, who stepped down to become Lebanon’s prime minister, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Mahmoud Dayfalla Hmoud received the necessary majority of votes in both the Security Council and the General Assembly. He was duly elected as a member of the International Court of Justice, his term of office begins on May 27, 2025 and lasts until February 5, 2027," Greece's Permanent Representative Evangelos Sekeris, whose country chairs the UN Security Council in May.

Hmoud has been the head of Jordan's permanent mission to the United Nations since September 2021. Prior to that, he served as Jordan's ambassador to Singapore and Vietnam. The new member of the International Court of Justice received a law degree in the United States, getting his master’s in law from George Washington University and Franklin Pierce University. He also received a diploma in human rights from the Lund University in Sweden.

Nawaf Salam resigned as President of the International Court of Justice on January 14 after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun appointed him prime minister. Salam was elected a member of the International Court of Justice in 2018 and has been its president since February 2024. In March of this year, after Salam's resignation, Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa was appointed president of the International Court of Justice.