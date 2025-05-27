Zelensky's visit to Germany unlikely to yield agreement on Taurus missiles — media

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. A decision on whether or not Ukraine will receive long-range cruise Taurus missiles is unlikely to be made during Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Germany on May 28, the Bild newspaper said, citing government sources.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 26 that Berlin was lifting restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. Merz pointed out that the United Kingdom and France had made similar decisions. Commenting on the decision, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said it will not bring peace closer, calling it a dangerous move.

Under previous chancellor Olaf Scholz (2021-2025), Germany lifted a long-standing ban on weapons supplies to conflict zones, deciding to provide arms to Ukraine. However, Scholz refused to provide Kiev with Taurus missiles, which have the capability to fly deep into Russian territory.

The Swedish-German made Taurus air-launched cruise missiles have a range of more than 500 kilometers. These missiles can fly at an altitude as low as 50 meters, with high maneuverability. They are available in basic (KEPD-350) and lightweight (KEPD-150) models.

Even before taking office on May 6, 2025, the incumbent German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, repeatedly said that Germany could send Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Later, however, in mid-May, he walked back those statements, saying Germany had no plans to supply these missiles to Ukraine.