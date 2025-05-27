Terms of settlement handed over to Washington concern ceasefire — Zelensky's office

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The proposals submitted by Ukraine to the United States center on establishing a ceasefire. Kiev intends to discuss the remaining terms of the settlement during subsequent negotiations, according to Igor Brusilo, deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, speaking on the Rada TV channel.

Earlier today, Keith Kellogg, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump for Ukraine, revealed that the U.S. administration has received a list of conditions from Kiev aimed at resolving the conflict with Russia. However, he did not disclose the specifics of this list.

"Ukraine has proposed to the United States the initiation of a ceasefire," Brusilo stated. "This ceasefire must be unconditional, as it will create the necessary conditions to sit down at the negotiating table. All other aspects of the settlement will be addressed during these negotiations."

Brusilo also indicated that future stages of the process could include additional prisoner exchanges.