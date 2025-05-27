West seeks to derail Ukraine peace process — Dodik

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The West is seeking to derail the Ukrainian settlement process, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), said.

According to Dodik, Western countries "instigated the conflict that is currently unfolding in Ukraine." "Today, we see that the new US administration of [President Donald] Trump is moving toward stabilization, but the West continues to push its own agenda," he told journalists on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Moscow.

"This is what happened to the Minsk agreements, whose sole purpose was to buy time for arming Ukraine. This is what happened to the Istanbul agreement that was not signed because of UK former Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson. So, we see that Western countries continue to avoid dialogue and are seeking to undermine the agreements the parties are trying to reach," he added.