Western threats forced Russia to start special op — Dodik

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s move to launch its special military operation was justified, as threats from the West made it with no other choice, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republic of Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina), said.

He noted that Western countries "have been involved in the confrontation from the very beginning, instigating how events unfolded in Ukraine."

"Russia identified this threat in time and justifiably launched its special military operation to foil the West’s plans to destroy Russia as it wanted to get hold of Russia’s resources, and not just their natural ones," he said answering a TASS question on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues in Moscow.

So, in his words, the conflict in Ukraine "is actually a confrontation between Russia and Western countries that were supported by the previous US administration of Joe Biden."