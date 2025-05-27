TurkStream pipeline not damaged owing to coordination with Russia — Fidan

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow are coordinating their efforts in case of threats to the operation of the TurkStream gas pipeline, which is functioning and remains intact because of that, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We are in touch on this issue with both Russian and Ukrainian counterparts. When the probability of an attack [against the gas pipeline facilities] arises, our Russian counterparts inform us and we agree upon this issue with the Ukrainian side," Fidan said.

"We believe what is within the range of Turkey’s interests should not be used as a target in the war. We have everything agreed at the moment, I am happy that [the gas pipeline [has no damage, the route s functioning," the minister added.