Top Turkish diplomat says discussed conclusion of Ukraine talks with Putin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that at the May 26 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he discussed topics of concern to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, such as the Ukrainian conflict and the importance of successfully concluding it.

"Yesterday, at our meeting with Mr. Putin, we raised important issues that our president believes to be sensitive. It is crucial that the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine produce results. We discussed the talks that took place in Istanbul. We communicated our request [to the Russian side] to hold the next meetings between [Russia and Ukraine] in Turkey," the top diplomat said.

He added that, during his meetings with the Russian leadership, he "made it clear that [Ankara] is ready to contribute in any way possible to these efforts."