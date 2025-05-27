Over 80 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip over past day — TV

DUBAI, May 27. /TASS/. At least 81 people were killed in Israeli military strikes targeting various districts of the Gaza Strip over the past day, Al Jazeera television channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the TV channel, "Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 81 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Monday."

The TV channel reported that 53 people of the total number of casualties were killed during the bombardment of the city of Gaza. The Israeli army continues bombarding its neighborhoods, and delivers air strikes on the town of Khan Younis in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.