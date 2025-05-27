Artificial Intelligence’s development unlikely to turn humans into machines — UN official

ST. PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. People will not turn into ‘machines’ with the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the robotization of society as the understanding of what it means to be human still remains, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos told TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman in an interview.

According to Moratinos, spirituality is more required for people today than ever, because it is a part of human nature.

"People with this Artificial Intelligence, with this robotization of the societies, they are creating to the human beings the sense that we will be machine," he said. "No, machine, no, we will not be machine."

"We will be human beings with brain, with capacity to have, you know, belief, certain beliefs, certain moral and ethic code," Moratinos continued. "And so that is the reason religion is coming back in a different manner. And it's needed because it's part of our sense of equilibrium and happiness as citizens of the world."

The Alliance of Civilizations is an international organization operating under the auspices of the United Nations since 2005 with the aim of enhancing international interaction against extremism through inter-ethnic, intercultural and inter-religious dialogue and cooperation.