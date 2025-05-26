US newspaper calls ballistic missiles Russia’s 'most effective weapons'

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. Ballistic missiles have become "one of the most effective weapons in Russia’s arsenal" due to their speed, size, and difficulty of interception, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian air defenses were unable to intercept a single Russian ballistic missile last weekend. A high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence official told The Washington Post that even the newest PAC-3 Patriot missiles (Patriot Advanced Capability-3) would be incapable of intercepting Russia’s Oreshnik intermediate ballistic missile. The source also noted the high efficiency of the Iskander systems.

According to the intelligence official, Ukraine still needs Patriot ammunition and ballistic missile interception systems because the stockpiles accumulated under former President Joe Biden are running low, and the Trump administration is unwilling to send new missiles.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine had requested new Patriot launchers and ammunition for them from the Trump administration. According to the top US diplomat, Washington does not currently have these systems. Therefore, instead of sending new air defense systems, the US is encouraging NATO allies to send Kiev Patriots from their stockpiles. Rubio noted that "none of these countries want to give up their Patriot systems either."