Paraguay introduces accessible tax rates, including for Russian entrepreneurs

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Paraguay offers excellent opportunities for Russian entrepreneurs to conduct business, including low taxes and a favorable location at the heart of South America, Paraguay’s Ambassador to Russia Victor Hugo Pena Bareiro told TASS.

"For Russian entrepreneurs, there are excellent opportunities to conduct business in our country, with a very friendly business climate and low, accessible taxes," he said.

The ambassador highlighted that Paraguay serves as a major transportation hub on the continent due to its geographic position.

According to him, the country’s transport infrastructure thus provides access to markets in Southeast Asia. "These ports are linked to India, China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia - in short, there are excellent opportunities for Russian entrepreneurs who wish to invest in Paraguay," the ambassador added.