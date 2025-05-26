Death toll climbs in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, May 26. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s air strike on a school in Gaza City has climbed to at least 25, Al Jazeera reported.

According to it, in the attack carried out by Israel’s aviation on the school building housing refugees, at least 25 individuals were killed, including several children, a journalist and two Red Cross workers. The TV channel also reported a substantial number of those injured.

Earlier, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported at least 20 people killed in that strike, noting that overnight on Monday, Israel was delivering intensive strikes on the Palestinian enclave’s eastern and southern districts.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, the IDF announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive.