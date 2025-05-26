Israeli strikes kill 57 in Gaza Strip on Sunday

DUBAI, May 26. /TASS/. At least 57 people have been killed over the past 24 hours in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to it, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to shell the central part of the Palestinian enclave, particularly Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Deir al-Balah Governorate.

On March 18, the IDF resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, the IDF announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive.