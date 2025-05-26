Over 20 killed in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza Strip — TV

RABAT, May 26. /TASS/. More than 20 people have been killed and several more sustained wounds in an Israeli air strike on a school in ad-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to the news outlet, the building attacked by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) housed refugees.

Additionally, at least one individual was killed and several more sustained wounds in an Israeli shelling attack on Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Al Mayadeen, in the early hours of Monday, Israel is delivering intensive strikes on the enclave’s eastern districts.