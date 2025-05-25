No agreement on next round of Iran-US nuclear talks reached so far — top Iranian diplomat

DOHA, May 25. /TASS/. Iran and the United States have not yet agreed on a date and venue for the next round of talks on settling the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"So far, there is no certainty about the next round of talks," the Iranian foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, Tehran is holding talks "patiently and calmly." He once again reiterated that his country will not refuse from its rights to enrich uranium in peaceful purposes.

The fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks was held in Rome on May 23. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is mediating the negotiating process, said that the talks yielded "some but not conclusive progress." Following the Rome consultations, Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington are preparing for another round of talks and hope to reach positive results in a couple of meetings.

The negotiating process that has been proceeding since April 12 was nearly derailed due disputes about uranium enrichment matters. The US side insists that Iran drop its enrichment plans at its nuclear facilities. Tehran, in turn, argues that its nuclear program is purely peaceful.

Iran nuclear deal

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal.

In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal took place in Vienna from 2021 to 2022 but yielded no results. Joe Biden, who was US President between Trump’s two terms, repeatedly declared his country’s readiness to get back to the deal, but once in the White House again in 2025, Trump signed an executive order to resume a policy of maximum pressure on Iran and warned about the potential use of military force should Tehran reject a new deal with Washington.