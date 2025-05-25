Death toll in Gaza Strip since October 2023 nears 54,000 — health ministry

TUNIS, May 25. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 is nearing 54,000, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Thirty-eight bodies and 20 wounded people were taken to hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that this data doesn’t include statistics from the Northern Gaza province as access to the area is limited.

"The death toll from Israel’s aggression since October 7, 2023 has climbed to 53,939, with 122,797 people being wounded," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.