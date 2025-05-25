IAEA experts rotated at ZNPP

MELITOPOL, May 25. /TASS/. The rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts has taken place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility’s press service reported.

The IAEA said on May 15 that its director General, Rafael Grossi, was continuing talks with Moscow and Kiev to ensure safe rotation of the agency’s expert at the ZNPP, which had been postponed due to security considerations.

"The rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors has taken place at the Zapororzhye NPP. The 29th team of IAEA experts is comprised of three people. Their task, as before, is to monitor and assess the operations safety of the plant," the ZNPP said, adding that the experts’ security during the rotation was ensured by officers of the Russian army, National Guard Service and interior ministry’s Zaporozhye Region directorate.