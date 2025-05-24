Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia on May 26-27 — Turkish Foreign Ministry sources

ISTANBUL, May 24. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will come to Moscow with a working visit on May 26-27 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss settlement in Ukraine and reiterate Ankara's readiness to mediate peace talks, sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"At the talks in Moscow, Minister Fidan will declare Turkey's commitment to achieving a fair and lasting peace in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and express satisfaction with the progress made in this direction thanks to recent important events. He will reiterate Turkey's readiness to act as a mediator in the negotiations, both in 2022 and on May 16 (in Istanbul - TASS)," the sources told TASS.

The sources said there are plans to exchange views on regional and international issues, including Syria, Gaza and the South Caucasus.

"During the visit, Fidan is to be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The Turkish minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov," the sources said.

The sources said there are plans to discuss in detail bilateral trade, energy, tourism relations and "assess possible steps that should be taken for their further development.".