Russian national wanted by US detained in Cyprus

NICOSIA, May 23. /TASS/. A Russian national whom the United States had issued an international arrest warrant for has been detained in Cyprus, a spokesperson for the local police told TASS.

"A 39-year-old Russian was detained at the passport check point at the airport in Larnaca upon arriving from a foreign country on Thursday," the police spokesperson said, not disclosing the man’s name. "The man has an international arrest warrant out for him issued by US intelligence agencies."

The Russian embassy in Nicosia told TASS that Russian diplomats are providing the man with all necessary assistance. "Russian national Seradchulin Aktulayev, born in 1985, was detained in Cyprus. As a Russian citizen, he is being provided with all necessary consular and other assistance. The Russian diplomatic mission is in touch with the man’s relatives living in Cyprus," the embassy said.

Aktulayev said he came to Cyprus to attend the wedding of his relative. He is currently being held at a police station in Larnaca. According to the Russian embassy, he has made no complaints about his incarceration conditions. He accepted the services of a public defender and was allowed to contact his relatives.