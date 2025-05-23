Daily death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza exceeds 60

DUBAI, May 23. /TASS/. At least 60 people died after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip during the past day, the enclave’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, as many as 185 people were injured and sought medical assistance.

The overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has climbed to 53,822, with more than 122,000 people being wounded, the ministry said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.