Iran to deliver devastating blow on Israel if nuclear facilities attacked — IRGC

DUBAI, May 22. /TASS/. Major General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite branch of Iran’s armed forces), has warned that Israel will face a harsh response if it targets Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"If the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) decides to act foolishly and aggressively, it will undoubtedly receive a devastating and decisive response on its vulnerable and small territory," the IRGC press service quoted him as saying.

On May 21, CNN reported, citing sources in US ruling circles, that Israel was preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. According to these sources, the probability of such an attack has increased significantly in recent months. It is possible that Israel will attempt to project strength in order to pressure Tehran into making concessions during negotiations with Washington, the TV channel pointed out.

The US and Iran have held four rounds of talks on settling differences around Tehran’s nuclear program with Oman’s mediation. The first round was held in Muscat on April 12, followed by three more rounds of talks: in Rome on April 19 and again in the Omani capital on April 26 and May 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff led the American delegation. A fifth round of negotiations between Iran and the US may take place in Rome on May 24-25.