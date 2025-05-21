Iran remains serious threat to Israel — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, May 22. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted at a press conference that Iran continues to present a serious threat to Israel.

"Iran remains a serious threat to Israel," the Israeli head of government said. According to him, Israel is "in full coordination with the US" with regard to the Iranian issue.

The Israeli premier has also expressed the hope that Washington will be able "to reach an agreement that will prevent a nuclear weapon from Iran and will prevent Iran from having the ability to enrich uranium." "If it is reached, of course, we will welcome it," he added.

That said, according to Netanyahu, "Israel reserves the right to defend itself against a regime that threatens to destroy us.".