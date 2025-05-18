Argentinian president accuses journalist of deliberately hitting him with microphone

BUENOS AIRES, May 19. /TASS/. A journalist of Argentina’s C5N TV channel has hit the country's President Javier Milei in the face with a microphone as he was leaving a polling station. The president accused the reporter of hitting him on purpose.

A video aired by the TV channel showed Milei leaving the building amid a crowd of reporters and supporters. One of the reporters held the microphone too close, hitting the head of state in the nose. "Did you hit me on purpose?" the president asked the reporter afterward.

The anchor noted that the reporter had hit Milei with the soft part of the microphone.

The Argentinian leader is known for his negative attitude toward journalists. He often accuses them of turning against his government and invading his privacy. He has also claimed that journalists purposely harass him with camera flashes even though they know he is photosensitive.

Milei voted in the Buenos Aires legislative elections. TV channels aired footage of a commission member refusing to shake hands with the president at the polling station.