{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Argentinian president accuses journalist of deliberately hitting him with microphone

The anchor noted that the reporter had hit Milei with the soft part of the microphone

BUENOS AIRES, May 19. /TASS/. A journalist of Argentina’s C5N TV channel has hit the country's President Javier Milei in the face with a microphone as he was leaving a polling station. The president accused the reporter of hitting him on purpose.

A video aired by the TV channel showed Milei leaving the building amid a crowd of reporters and supporters. One of the reporters held the microphone too close, hitting the head of state in the nose. "Did you hit me on purpose?" the president asked the reporter afterward.

The anchor noted that the reporter had hit Milei with the soft part of the microphone.

The Argentinian leader is known for his negative attitude toward journalists. He often accuses them of turning against his government and invading his privacy. He has also claimed that journalists purposely harass him with camera flashes even though they know he is photosensitive.

Milei voted in the Buenos Aires legislative elections. TV channels aired footage of a commission member refusing to shake hands with the president at the polling station.

Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to bone tissue — statement
The White House has not yet responded to TASS' request for comment on the detection of cancer in the former US leader
Read more
At least three killed in blast near police station in eastern Syria — agency
According to the agency, presumably the bomb was planted in a car
Read more
Almaz-Antey to show its latest air defense systems at MILEX-2025 in Minsk
According to the concern’s press service, the Belarusian capital will host models of the state-of-the-art S-350E Vityaz medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
Read more
Russia plans regular routes to Spitsbergen may begin within year — minister
Russia's operations on Spitsbergen continue for more than 90 years
Read more
Arab League Summit condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
According to Iraq’s INA news agency, the organization urged the international community to unify "our efforts to achieve the interests of the peoples of our region" "condemning the Zionist aggression on Syria"
Read more
Russian air defenses down 75 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over day
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,591 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems and 35,641 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia’s foreign trade surplus shrinks 2.4 times in 2023 to $140 bln — Customs
The largest imports include machinery, equipment and vehicles
Read more
Russia’s West battlegroup destroys Starlink station, 34 UAV control points
Over the past 24 hours the enemy lost 15 mortar crews and 3 robotic platforms
Read more
Malaysia’s Prime Minister proposes restoring direct flights with Russia
Anwar Ibrahim and Mikhail Mishustin discussed restoring direct Aeroflot flights to Malaysia and enhancing people-to-people ties
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio discuss results of Istanbul talks in phone conversation — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio "welcomed agreements to swap the prisoners of war and to prepare each side’s concept of conditions leading to a ceasefire and emphasized Washington’s readiness to continue assistance in seeking ways to settle the situation"
Read more
Large package of documents to be prepared for BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia plans more than a hundred various BRICS events throughout its presidency
Read more
Istanbul meeting draws noose around Zelensky's neck even tighter — politician
Zelensky hoped the Western media would amplify his outcry, declare him a hero, and allow him to return to Kiev in triumph. However, this scenario was doomed from the outset," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Russian troops liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Read more
Romanian foreign ministry sees signs of Russia’s interference in presidential election
Romania is holding the runoff presidential election on May 18
Read more
Kiev can run out of munitions in four months if Washington cuts off supplies — Bloomberg
"The European Union is incapable of filling the gap," Bloomberg opinion columnist Max Hastings said
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day
Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Ulakly, and Battlegroup Center units completed the liberation of the settlement of Novoandreyevka, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kiev did not want to send delegation to Istanbul, West convinced it — WP
"Zelensky didn’t see the point in going at all," Washington Post quoted a diplomat
Read more
Durov says rejected French intelligence chief’s request to ban Romanian conservatives
Earlier in the day, he said that a Western European government asked Telegram "to silence conservative voices in Romania" but he refused to do this
Read more
Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates 11 Ukrainian UAV control points in one day
Alexander Gordeyev emphasized that the battlegroup continues to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation
Read more
Explosion occurs in California, leaving one person dead
Local authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a terrorist act
Read more
The Vatican could serve as venue for talks on Ukraine — secretary of state
Earlier, Pope Leo XIV asserted that the Holy See is ready to facilitate a peace deal and urged the sides to hold a direct dialogue
Read more
EU to start drafting 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Finnish foreign minister
Elina Valtonen noted that a seventeenth package of sanctions was a right decision
Read more
History shows wars are fought as peace talks continue — chief Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky cited several historical examples of when negotiations took place while the war was not over
Read more
Ukraine fails to turn Istanbul talks into show — Russian diplomat
The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning
Read more
Russia's international reserves fall by $3.1 bln over week to $593.1 bln — Bank of Russia
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 1,345 troops in special op zone over past day
In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, Ukrainian forces lost an armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns
Read more
Inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV underway at St. Peter’s Square
The largest delegations that arrived for the ceremony are from Italy, Peru, and the United States
Read more
Ukrainian POWs may not want to leave good treatment in Russia to come back home — lawmaker
During the first talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in three years in Istanbul, the sides reached an agreement on exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war from each side
Read more
Moscow to hold on to key demands as it engages in talks with Kiev, Chinese analyst says
According to Sun Qi, there are still too many disagreements between the sides on key issues, which does not help to lay a robust groundwork for the talks
Read more
Iran to continue enrichment activity, despite US statements — top diplomat
Witkoff said earlier in the day that the United States cannot allow Iran to continue enriching uranium as this may lead to weaponization, and this is his country’s principled position
Read more
India sees potential for cooperation with Russia in green energy — Oil Minister
Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized that for a country like India, three factors are essential in the energy sector: resource availability, affordability, and environmental sustainability
Read more
Cargo transit via Northern Sea Route increased by 46% in 2024 — official
Aleksey Chekunkov noted that today the main challenge is the creation of the icebreakers fleet
Read more
Polish presidential election’s turnout stands at over 20% by Sunday noon
More than 29 million Polish citizens have the right to cast their votes for one of 13 candidates running in the presidential election at 32,000 polling stations across the country
Read more
S7 reports passenger transportation down 19% YOY in 2024
In 2024, the company carried 12.9 mln passengers at almost 100,000 flights
Read more
West uses Ukrainians as cannon fodder in pursuing geopolitical goals — foreign intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the crisis of the Western-centered world has primarily affected the system of values
Read more
Analyst sees loss of Ukraine’s another F-16 as blow to reputation of its Air Force
According to the Mikhail Khodaryonok, Kiev deliberately confined the announcement to general phrases, as it didn’t want to suggest the possibility that the jet could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile or a long-range air-to-air missile
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost many armored vehicles, heavy drones in fighting for Kotlyarovka
The statement followed the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement on May 12 that units of the battlegroup had liberated the village
Read more
Foreign personnel test Russia’s Ratnik combat outfit at International Army Games
The outfits were tailored to the size of the Vietnamese
Read more
US wants to make progress on Ukraine in coming days — Rubio
"We're trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly and destructive war," US Secretary of State said
Read more
Liberation of Alexandropol to increase pressure on Ukrainian army in DPR
Additionally, the presence of Russian forces in that residential area will speed up an offensive on Konstantinovka
Read more
Lavrov calls Zelensky "nothing man" for demanding Putin come to Istanbul
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Zelensky made some statements demanding that Putin attend in person
Read more
Foreign mercenaries fight on Ukrainian side in Volnoye Pole
The uniforms of the dead enemy soldiers had foreign stripes and chevrons
Read more
French foreign ministry denies alleged interference in election in Romania
Earlier in the day, Telegram messenger’s co-founder Pavel Durov wrote on his channel that Telegram had refused to silence channels of Romanian conservatives ahead of the presidential election in that country as was requested by a European country
Read more
Russia, Ukraine held talks, agreeing to swap captives and meet again. Here’s what we know
The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks and Moscow is ready to continue communication
Read more
Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet — Air Force
According to the Air Force, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated; his condition is satisfactory
Read more
Car explosion in California was caused by bomb — mayor
It has been confirmed that it was a bomb, either placed inside or near the vehicle, he said according to Reuters
Read more
Weekly inflation stands at 0.2% in Russia-statistics
In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 10.33% as of March 31, 2025
Read more
US, Russia to decide on time, location of Trump-Putin meeting — Rubio
In an interview with CBS News, the top US diplomat noted that currently, the US and Russian sides must determine when and where such a meeting will take place and its main topics
Read more
Culture Minister Lyubimova to attend Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Russia's behalf
More than 150 delegations are expected to attend
Read more
Russian prisoners need medical care after torture in Ukraine — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the Russian servicemen that are currently in captivity in Ukraine will be provided with highly skilled medical care and rehabilitation in hospitals of the South Military District and Moscow
Read more
Putin, Turkmenistan’s national leader hold phone call to discuss ties — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Read more
Hamas ready to release up to 9 hostages in exchange for 60-day ceasefire — TV
According to the television channel, a Hamas spokesman said that the movement would agree to release from seven to nine hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and release of 300 Palestinian prisoners
Read more
Slovak PM says Russia is Europe’s second largest LNG supplier to Europe
Robert Fico also slammed the European Union’s policy of curtailing Russian energy imports to the EU countries and stressed that his country is interested in supplies of cheap energy sources from Russia
Read more
FBI classifies California car explosion as terrorist attack
According Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the incident was a deliberate act of terrorism and the service will will determine whether it constitutes international or domestic terrorism
Read more
At least two dead after Mexican Navy vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge
According to the New York Post, 17 were injured
Read more
Ukrainian army’s rout in Kursk Region brings defeat of neo-Nazi regime closer — Putin
The Kiev regime’s venture has failed completely and the enemy has suffered huge losses, the Russian President said
Read more
More than 150 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours — Ministry of Health
The ministry reported that hospitals in Gaza received 459 wounded individuals
Read more
Russia’s special military-op in Ukraine aimed at long-lasting peace — Putin
The president stressed that Russia has ample forces to complete the special military operation and reach the designated objectives
Read more
Over 800,000 Russians traveled to Thailand in 2025 — Thai Ministry
In total, 10.7 million international travelers visited Thailand from January 1
Read more
US legislators renew calls to pass anti-Russia sanctions after talks — Reuters
It has not been indicated when corresponding bills might be brought up for a vote
Read more
Actor Richard Chamberlain died at age of 90
According to him, the actor died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke
Read more
US wants Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions — Rubio
The Secretary of State added that US President Donald Trump would prefer to resolve disagreements with Tehran through negotiations rather than military action
Read more
RPL-20, RPL-7 belt-fed hand-held machine guns demonstrated for first time in Russia
"Our goal is to expand our line of products to meet the specific needs of our customers," stated Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov
Read more
US envoy says hopes Putin-Trump phone call will be successful
Among the topics he cited the Ukrainian settlement and trade. Apart from that, in his words, he would call Zelensky and leaders of NATO countries after his phone talks with Putin
Read more
Russia to prepare document on Ukraine with demands for ceasefire — Rubio
The Secretary of State noted that, during their conversation, he had also wanted to know Lavrov's opinion on the negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16
Read more
Belarus, Russia ready for joint exercises, these are defensive in nature — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president said that the countries were not going to attack anyone, contrary to what some people think
Read more
Russian forces start demining border areas of Kursk Region
The ministry also said that the sappers have a lot of work to do
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat warns against admitting Ukraine into EU
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also warned that Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, Brussels insists on, will lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia
Read more
Rosneft withdraws from gas assets in Vietnam
The company did not disclose the purchaser of assets
Read more
Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged Istanbul negotiation terms
"Negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, just as they should - to ensure they are productive," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Trzaskowski, Nawrocki to vie for Polish presidential office in second round of voting
The final voting results are expected to be announce either late on May 19 or early on May 20
Read more
Center-right coalition winning Portugal’s snap parliamentary elections
According to the ministry, the coalition is garnering 37.61% of votes
Read more
Russia opens first warehouse distribution hub ‘Made in Russia’ in China
The facility started operating in the border city of Suifenhe, the report said
Read more
Russian military instructors hold drills with Syrian troops
The Syrian government troops use only Russian-made weapons
Read more
US Congress may tighten sanctions against Moscow — Rubio
Reuters reported on Friday that a number of US lawmakers have stepped up calls for tougher sanctions against Moscow amid what they say is "little progress in ceasefire talks" in Istanbul
Read more
Sber going to allocate half of profits to 2025 dividends
Deputy Sber CEO Taras Skvortsov emphasized that the bank's results of the first quarter are better than the figure in 2024
Read more
Brazilian embassy confirms president's plane to make stopover in Moscow
Earlier, Lula da Silva said that he intends to return to Moscow after his visit to China to talk with Vladimir Putin about the upcoming Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul
Read more
Nicusor Dan winning second round of presidential election in Romania — exit polls
Dan’s rival, the leader of the opposition nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, George Simion, is scoring 45.9% of votes
Read more
Russia regains export leadership to Kazakhstan in Q1 2025
The total trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia for Q1 is estimated at approximately $5.36 bln
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys 40 UAV control points, eight Starlink stations of Ukraine
The battlegroup also destroyed three Ukrainian field ammunition depots
Read more
Ukraine redeploys Aidar militants to border with Dnepropetrovsk Region
Тhe security source added that the Ukrainian army is rushing to relocate forces to the border between the two regions attempting to bolster defenses on that section of the frontline
Read more
Russia scales up domestic production in response to reduced trade with Europe — IMF
The Russian economy is expected to see "a quite sharp slowdown this year from last year's growth," Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund Alfred Kammer said
Read more
Over 1 mln members of Ukrainian armed forces killed or wounded since start of special op
Data obtained from the Russian defense ministry’s daily bulletins and other open-access information from its officials indicates that Kiev lost some 595,000 troops as killed or wounded in action in 2024
Read more
Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer — media
"The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," The New York Times reported
Read more
Sochi airport evacuated amid bomb scare
Sochi International Airport received an email about a bomb. The emergency services are searching the airport building
Read more
Russia repaid lend-lease debts to US only under Putin — Kremlin spokesman
"A total of $11 billion was spent on lend-lease aid," Dmitry Peskov specified
Read more
Russian paratroopers’ self-propelled artillery gun to undergo dynamic drop tests
The Lotos is a follow-up and a replacement of the Zauralets project, which was aimed at developing a new self-propelled artillery gun for the Airborne Force to boost the paratroopers’ firepower and maneuverable capabilities
Read more
US nukes in Poland to become target for Russia should confrontation with NATO occur — MFA
"The impression is that Warsaw is maniacally seeking to attract even more attention from military planners in the Russian General Staff," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Merz receives certificate of appointment as German chancellor from President Steinmeier
Earlier on Tuesday, lawmakers elected Merz as chancellor in the second round of voting
Read more
Paratroopers in Russia’s northwest receive over 30 latest BMD-4M combat vehicles
This year two more battalion sets of combat vehicles are due to be delivered to the Russian paratroopers, according to the Airborne Force official
Read more
Seven countries enough to hold Intervision contest in 2024
Such events are costly and not all the states of CIS and BRICS may afford it, said Russian Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy
Read more
Ukrainian troops practically dislodged from Bogatyr in south Donetsk region — expert
The Ukrainian army lost a large number of personnel dead and wounded in that frontline area
Read more
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
Read more
Argentinian president accuses journalist of deliberately hitting him with microphone
The anchor noted that the reporter had hit Milei with the soft part of the microphone
Read more
Nearly 100 killed in Gaza since morning — health ministry
Over 140 were wounded
Read more
First batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones arrives for Russian troops
The Gepard features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site
Read more
European Parliament nominates Jeffrey Sachs for Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize
Nominations for the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize continue to flow in
Read more
Telegram refused to silence Romanian conservatives ahead of election — Durov
In this context, he changed the name of his channel from the French-style Du Rove's Channel to the Latin transcription of his name, Pavel Durov
Read more
US determined not to allow Iran continue uranium enrichment — special envoy
The United States and Iran have held four rounds of Oman-brokered talks on settling differences around Tehran’s nuclear program
Read more
Russia heard no initiatives to create demilitarized zone from Kiev — Kremlin
"We have not heard a single statement to this effect from Kiev," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia’s first certified agricultural drone unveiled at NAIS-2025
The S-80 agricultural drone is capable to treat up to 18 hectares of fields per hour
Read more