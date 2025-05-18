At least 35 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

DUBAI, May 18. /TASS/. At least 35 people have been killed as a result of Israeli Air Force strikes on the southern part of the Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera TV channel.

According to the report, the victims were Palestinians located in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, which is home to displaced persons. The bodies of the deceased, along with the wounded, were taken to the Kuwaiti Field Hospital and the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis.

On March 18, the Israeli military resumed combat operations in Gaza, launching a massive wave of airstrikes and thereby breaking the ceasefire that had been in place since January 2025. he office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the renewed offensive to the refusal of the radical Palestinian group Hamas to accept proposals made during negotiations mediated by third parties and by the special envoy of the US president, Steve Witkoff. The Israeli government stated that the goal of the operation in the enclave is to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas, in turn, blamed Israel and the United States for the renewed hostilities.