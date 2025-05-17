Top US, Russian diplomats discuss US plan on Ukrainian peace settlement — State Department

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have discussed the US’ plan for the peace settlement in Ukraine, Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said in a written statement following the talks.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today. Secretary Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during the May 16 Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul and delivered President Trump’s strong message: the United States is committed to achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The comprehensive peace plan proposed by the United States outlines the best way forward," the diplomat said.

"The Secretary emphasized President Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence," she concluded.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that on March 17, a phone conversation between Lavrov and Rubio was held at the initiative of the US side. The top Russian diplomat "acknowledged the constructive role played by the United States in encouraging Kiev to finally accept President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume negotiations in Istanbul" and "reiterated Moscow’s willingness to continue working with US colleagues in this context."

On May 16, talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap the prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their concept of the potential future ceasefire, outlining it in detail, as well as continue the negotiation process. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks said that the Russian side was satisfied with the negotiations’ outcome.