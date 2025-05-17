Culture Minister Lyubimova to attend Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Russia's behalf

THE VATICAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova will lead the Russian delegation to the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, according to a list of delegations released by the Holy See’s press service.

More than 150 delegations are expected to attend. Earlier announcements indicated that the United States would be represented by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who plans to meet with the leadership of the Vatican Secretariat of State during the visit.