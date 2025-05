NEW YORK, May 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he could use sanctions against Russia if necessary, adding that he would rather not do it.

"I will use that if I have to," he said in an interview with Fox News asked whether he was ready to tighten sanctions against Moscow. "I'd rather not use that," Trump added.

Earlier, Trump threatened to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the conflict in Ukraine was not resolved in the near future.