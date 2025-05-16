Israeli army announces extensive strikes, planned expansion of operations in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, May 17. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has intensified strikes on the Gaza Strip as part of preparations to expand operations in the area, the IDF’s press service reported.

"Over the past day, the IDF has begun conducting extensive strikes and mobilizing troops to achieve operational control in areas of the Gaza Strip, as part of preparations to expand operations and fulfill the objectives of the war - including the release of hostages and the dismantling of the Hamas terrorist organization," the report said.

"IDF troops will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians and achieve the objectives of the war," the press service added.

The expanded military operation has been dubbed ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ and is aimed at defeating Hamas forces in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages, the Kan state broadcaster said earlier.