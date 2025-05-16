Turkey believes Russia-Ukraine talks were better than expected — CNN

ANKARA, May 17. /TASS/. Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul were more positive than expected, a Turkish official told CNN TV.

When the discussion seemed to reach a stalemate a prisoner exchange was offered. Moreover, the Russian delegation consulted less during the talks than the Ukrainian delegation did, the official noted.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side is satisfied with their results and is ready to continue contacts. According to Russia’s chief negotiator, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had "taken note of this request.".