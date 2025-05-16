Serbia, US have ‘historic’ opportunity to strengthen ties — PM

BELGRADE, May 16. /TASS/. Serbian Prime Minister Djuro Macut told US Charge d'Affaires in Belgrade Alexander Titolo that the countries now have a "historic opportunity" to bring their relations to a higher level.

"Serbia and the United States have always been closely connected, and the current moment represents a historic opportunity to take these relations to a higher level," a statement from the Serbian cabinet quoted Macut as saying at a meeting with the US diplomat. "The sides expressed mutual readiness to intensify contacts between officials and develop new forms of cooperation in areas of common interest, with special emphasis on strategic partnership in the fields of energy, trade and information and communication technologies."

Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric previously said Serbia is committed to cooperating with the new US administration in order to strengthen relations and is ready to cement its status as one of the key US partners in Europe.