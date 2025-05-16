One killed, nine wounded in Israel’s strikes on Yemen — Houthi health ministry

DOHA, May 16. /TASS/. At least one person died and nine more received wounds after Israel’s strikes on the Yemeni ports of Hodeida and al-Salif in the Houthi-controlled Hodeida governorate, the Houthi health ministry said.

"According to preliminary data, one civilian was killed and three others were wounded as a result of a Zionist attack on the port of al-Salif, six people were hurt in the port of Hodeida," the Houthi-controlled SABA agency quoted it as saying.

Israel delivered airstrikes on the Red Sea Yemeni ports of Hodeida and al-Salif earlier on Friday. According to the Saudi-based Al Hadath television channel, more than 10 strikes were delivered on port infrastructure facilities. Prior to the attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a warning calling on people to evacuate from the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, and al-Salif, which handle the bulk of imports to the Houthi-controlled territories.