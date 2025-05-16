ICC prosecutor Khan takes leave amid sexual misconduct probe — Reuters

LONDON, May 16. /TASS/. Chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court Karim Khan has taken a leave of absence while the UN concludes its investigation into him for sexual misconduct, his office said, Reuters reported citing sources.

The move is unprecedented and there is no clear procedure for replacing Khan. The situation creates added uncertainty for the ICC, which is already facing an existential crisis due to US sanctions over its arrest warrants for Israeli officials. As reported by Reuters, Khan gave final testimony last week as part of an ongoing investigation. According to the agency, an official statement on the prosecutor's administrative leave must be made later in the day.

In February, the United States Treasury Department added Khan to its sanctions list under a decree from US President Donald Trump. The American administration has accused the ICC of misconduct against Washington and its allies, such as Israel. Thus, the United States believes that the court abused its powers by issuing unjustified arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The decree allows for the application of financial and visa restrictions against ICC staff involved in investigations against American citizens or their allies.