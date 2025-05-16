Umerov says work on Istanbul negotiations continues

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations continue to work out details around their recently finished talked in Istanbul, said head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov after the meeting.

"We have discussed a cease-fire, we are working further," the Ukrainian newspaper Strana quoted him as saying.

At the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations.

Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was satisfied with the results of the meeting. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the two countries, and Russia had taken "this request into consideration.".