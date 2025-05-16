West fears that pro-Russian forces could come to power in Ukraine — Polish minister

ROME, May 16. /TASS/. The worst-case scenario for the West in Ukraine is the rise of pro-Russian forces to power in Kiev, Polish Defense Ministry Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a meeting of defense ministers from European countries in Rome.

"We can’t allow the situation that happened after the "orange revolution" on the Maidan to repeat itself," he said at a webcast news conference.

By stating this, he reiterated the idea he recently expressed at the Impact-25 conference in Poznan.

"The worst-case scenario represents Ukraine's loss of pro-Western aspirations. Instead of turning to Poland, Brussels, Washington, it will turn to Moscow. The worst-case scenario for Poland is a situation in which in a year, two or five, a pro-Russian option will come to power in Kiev," the minister said at the time, according to the website of the Polish Defense Ministry. "Ukraine should be helped, of course, on reasonable terms. But it should not be abandoned. Otherwise, as it happened after the Maidan, a pro-Russian president could come to power again."