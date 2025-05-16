Ukrainian chief negotiator confirms plans to exchange ceasefire documents with Russia

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine and Russia will exchange written proposals on ceasefire conditions, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Ukraine’s delegation at the Istanbul talks, said.

The Ukrainian mass media earlier released a video of Umerov’s meeting with journalists after the talks. However, it was next to impossible to figure out what he was speaking about as it was an incomplete clip. Later, the Ukrinform agency uploaded the unabridged video, showing him answering a question about ceasefire plans.

"All the modalities were discussed," he said when asked whether the issue of when a potential ceasefire could be announced and how long it would last. "Now, our colleagues will exchange documents and we will inform you then," he noted.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, said after the talks that the sides had agreed to share "their vision of a potential ceasefire.".