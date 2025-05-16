ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 16. /TASS/. A direct meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, proposed by Ukraine, would likely be counterproductive, as Zelensky does not appear to make independent decisions. Instead, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, emphasized the importance of a different approach. Speaking to TASS, he stated that a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump is essential for advancing peace efforts.

During the recent first talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul - the first in three years - Ukraine requested direct negotiations between the leaders of the two states. Russia acknowledged this request. Vodolatsky is skeptical: "Ukraine is neither independent nor sovereign in its decision-making. So, why should our president meet with Zelensky, who has no autonomous opinion of his own and appears to follow the directives of Western handlers? A meeting between Putin and Trump is necessary. Trump himself has spoken about the need for such a dialogue. Zelensky is not invited to this table."

Vodolatsky further explained that Zelensky’s demands for direct negotiations are driven by instructions from advisers in France, Britain, and Germany, who continuously oversee and direct the Kiev delegation’s actions.

About the talks

On May 16, Russian and Ukrainian representatives held discussions in Istanbul. The parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war for 1,000, to share their visions for a possible ceasefire in detail, and committed to continuing negotiations. Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, noting that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the heads of state. Russia took the request into consideration.